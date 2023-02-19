2 killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision in UP's Agra due to dense fog

Two persons were killed while two others were injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, reportedly due to dense fog, Agra police said.

The incident took place on the Agra Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad police station area in Agra on Saturday early morning.

The police said that the victims, all from Hapur, were on their way to Bageshwar Dham to attend a mass marriage function.

There was dense fog in the area and due to low visibility, the car driver jumped onto the wrong side and ended up collided with an oncoming container truck, they said.

DCP East Zone Agra, Somendra Meena said that the deceased have been identified as Naveen Singhal and Anshul Mittal.

Those injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital. Further proceedings into the case are on, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor