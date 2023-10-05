2 killed, 6 injured in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri as mortar shell floating on flood waters blows up

Kolkata, Oct 5 At least two persons were killed and six others were severely injured in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on late Thursday as a mortar shell, reportedly carried by the flood waters of River Teesta, blew up, police said.

The mortar shell, as believed by the local police officers, belonged to the Army and was carried away by flood waters flowing down from the hills.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime, of Jalpaiguri Bikramjit Lama said that the identities of the two killed in the blast of the mortar shell are yet to be ascertained.

"The six injured persons have been admitted to Jalpaiguri Super-Specialty Hospital. A thorough probe in the matter has started already," he added.

Local police sources said that in all probability after the victims tried to physically inspect the mortar shells carried to the area by the flood water when it exploded.

"The condition of a couple of the six injured is extremely critical and the death toll on this count is likely to increase," said a district police official.

