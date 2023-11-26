2 killed, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara, Nov 26 Two people were killed and nine others injured in a multiple vehicle pile-up in Gujarat's Vadodara on Sunday.

The accident occurred in Karjan, near Vadodara, when an overspeeding trailer truck collided with five cars and an auto rickshaw.

As traffic flow on the highway near Kandari in the Karjan taluka was already impeded due to a container truck breaking down on the Bharuch-Vadodara lane, the trailer, speeding from Bharuch towards Vadodara, struck the five cars and the auto rickshaw, resulting in fatalities and critical injuries, sources said.

The deceased were identified as Savita Amish Saraiyya and Sanjay Gamanlal Sariyya, both residents of Surat.

The nine injured are currently in critical condition and receiving medical attention at a Vadodara city hospital.

Following the incident, the Vadodara police have taken the driver of the trailer truck into custody. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances of this event.

