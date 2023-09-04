2 killed after building collapses in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 4 Two persons have been killed after a building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki early Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 3 a.m.

Rescue operation is underway and a team of SDRF is at the spot.

Three to four people are still feared trapped under the debris.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, said, "Around 3 a.m. in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki. We have rescued 12 people and we have got information that more people are likely to be still trapped under the debris."

Singh added that among the 12 people who were rescued and hospitalised, two people have died.

An NDRF team has also joined the rescue operations.

