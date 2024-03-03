2 killed as high-tension wire falls on them in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 2 A man and his aunt died while two others were left injured after a high-tension wire fell on them in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday.

All the four persons were going to attend a wedding on Saturday when the tragic incident occurred. Ajaypal, a family member of the deceased, said the accident was reported from near the government primary school under the Gowal panchayat.

The deceased have been identified as Narayan Gurjar (27) and his aunt Mehtab Bai, who were on a bike along with Narayan's sister Rekha Bai (25) and nephew Lokesh (4).

All four were on the way to a wedding ceremony when the high-tension line broke and fell on them. Narayan and Mehtab Bai died on the spot.

Initial investigation has not revealed any kind of negligence on the part of the electricity department. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

Narayan worked in Mumbai and had come to the village 10 days ago to attend the wedding of his cousin.

