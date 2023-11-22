2 killed in clash over crop harvesting in UP district

Shravasti, Nov 22 Two persons were killed in a clash over a dispute pertaining to crop harvesting in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district, police said on Wednesday.

Police have registered two cases against 15 people and arrested six persons over the incident which took place in the Babupurwa village under the Malhipur police station area on Tuesday.

The father of the deceased Vidyaram, 50, had taken agricultural land for cultivation from his close relative several years ago, but there was nothing in writing about this.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prachi Singh said the victim's family had been farming on the land since then.

No dispute between the two sides had ever come to the notice of the police, the SP said.

However, on Tuesday, a clash broke out between the two groups regarding crop harvesting in which Vidyaram died after being crushed by a tractor, police said.

Nanke (26) of the other group, was seriously injured in the clash and died during treatment in the hospital, SP Singh added.

On a complaint from both the groups, the police have registered a case against 15 people under the relevant sections.

