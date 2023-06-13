2 killed in twin road accidents in J&K
By IANS | Published: June 13, 2023 03:48 PM2023-06-13T15:48:05+5:302023-06-13T16:00:26+5:30
Srinagar, June 13 Two people were killed and one injured in two road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's ...
Srinagar, June 13 Two people were killed and one injured in two road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, an official said.
Police sources said a person identified as Kumar Sawant Singh of Rajasthan was hit by an unidentified vehicle at the Shampora crossing.
"Doctors said he was brought dead when taken to the hospital," a source said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app