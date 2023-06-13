2 killed in twin road accidents in J&K

Srinagar, June 13 Two people were killed and one injured in two road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, an official said.

Police sources said a person identified as Kumar Sawant Singh of Rajasthan was hit by an unidentified vehicle at the Shampora crossing.

"Doctors said he was brought dead when taken to the hospital," a source said.

