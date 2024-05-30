2 lakh people affected in Assam due to floods

Guwahati, May 30 Around 2 lakh people have been affected due to the devastating floods in the nine districts of Assam, an official said on Thursday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has identified the nine districts as Hailakandi, Hojai, Golaghat, Nagaon, Karimganj, Cachar, Karbi Anglong West, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao.

“All these districts have been badly affected due to floods. Nearly, two lakh people have been affected due to the flood. More than 36,000 children have faced difficulties in this pre-monsoon deluge,” the official said.

The state government has started relief camps in the flood-affected regions with the highest being operated in the Cachar district.

“At least 51 relief camps have been set up in the Cachar district while a total of 95 such camps have been made operational to keep the flood-affected population. The concerned district administrations have opened specific centres to distribute relief materials to the people.”

In the southern Assam region, many roads have been submerged by the rising level of water which has scrapped the communication. In the Karimganj district, river embankments were damaged in a few places and flood water entered many villages.

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika went to flood-affected districts in southern Assam to take stock of the situation. He said, “Breaches occurred in the river embankments and these will be repaired in the next 15 days. I have issued necessary orders and the district administrations have been working tirelessly to keep the citizens safe.”

Silchar town in the Cachar district experienced flooding on Thursday as heavy downpour continued in the locality.

“More than 12,000 people were affected due to flash floods in Silchar,” an ASDMA official mentioned.

The weather department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in Assam for the next two to three days which is anticipated to worsen the flood situation.

