2 Lashkar OGWs arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 23 Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested along with arms and ammunition from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

"On the intervening night of February 22-23, based on specific intelligence of presence of war-like stores in Villages Awaneera and Shed Chak of Shopian district, Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended two hardcore terrorist associates/OGWs affiliated with LeT in a deliberately planned and swiftly executed joint operation," the army said.

The two OGWs have been identified as Amir Amin alias Umar and Aqib Mustaq Lone, both residents of Awaneera-Shed Chak area.

The army said that based on detailed investigation and questioning by the police, an AK rifle and a magazine with 24 rounds of AK ammunition were recovered from a nearby orchard.

"The recovery of the weapon and other war-like stores came as a follow up of a joint operation in village Cherymarg on 19 February, in which hardcore LeT terrorist Md Qayoom Dar of Pulwama was eliminated," it said.

