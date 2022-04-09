2 LeT associates arrested from J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, April 9 Two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT have been arrested in J&K's Budgam district, officials said on Saturday.

The Budgam police, along with army's 2 RR and CRPF, arrested the two from the orchard area of Rathsun Beerwah in Budgam.

They have been identified as Wajid Yousuf Akhoon, resident of Rathsun Beerwah, and Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, resident of Kawoosa Khalisa.

Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, and arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, and 12 pistol rounds have been recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

