2 migrant workers from UP die suspiciously in K’taka dist

Hassan (Karnataka), July 15 Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hanumanthapura village in Hassan district of Karnataka.

The incident came to light on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Nawab and 30-year-old Ramsanjeevan from Nayanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The youth had come to Hassan district in search of work. According to police, the victims went to sleep on Wednesday at their residence and never woke up.

They had developed symptoms of fever and took medicine. They had taken a rented house from the local landlord Mahesh and were on leave from the work for two days as they had got fever. They had gone to the doctor and went to sleep after taking medicines in the night on Wednesday.

The landlord had noticed that there was no movement of labourers for the whole day on Thursday. He had broken the door and entered the house on Friday and found that the two men from Uttar Pradesh had died. The bodies were lying in the sleeping position and the house is intact.

Hassan Rural police have visited the spot and the dead bodies have been shifted to the government hospital of Hassan. The police stated that the exact cause of death is not known yet and they are awaiting the postmortem report.

--IANS

