2 more nabbed by NIA in Coimbatore car bomb blast case

New Delhi, Dec 28 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more alleged terror operatives in connection with the car bomb blast in front of the Kottai Eswaran Temple in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu on October 23.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali. Nine other accused persons were arrested in connection with the case earlier.

The main accused, deceased Jamesha Mubeen, after swearing allegiance to ISIS, was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to the temple complex with the intention to strike terror in the community.

The case was initially registered at the Ukkadam police station in Coimbatore district, before it was taken over by the NIA.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the interior forested regions of Asanoor and Kadambur in Erode district in February 2022. The meetings were led by previously arrested accused Umar Farook in which Jamesha Mubeen, Mohammed Azharudin, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali took part. They conspired to carry out terror acts at the meetings," the NIA said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor