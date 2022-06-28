2 non-local labourers fall to death in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, June 28 Two non-local labourers died after they fell off a roof in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police sources said on Tuesday.

The deceased hailed from Bihar and fell off the rooftop of a cold store in the industrial complex in Lassipora area of the district on Monday evening.

"They were immediately taken to hospital where doctors pronounced them dead", the sources said.

