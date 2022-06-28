2 non-local labourers fall to death in J&K's Pulwama
By IANS | Published: June 28, 2022 09:15 AM 2022-06-28T09:15:05+5:30 2022-06-28T09:25:22+5:30
Srinagar, June 28 Two non-local labourers died after they fell off a roof in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police sources said on Tuesday.
The deceased hailed from Bihar and fell off the rooftop of a cold store in the industrial complex in Lassipora area of the district on Monday evening.
"They were immediately taken to hospital where doctors pronounced them dead", the sources said.
