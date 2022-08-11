2 of 3 accused in UP double murder die mysteriously

Prayagraj, Aug 11 In a bizarre incident, two of the three accused in the murder of an elderly couple in Uttar Pradesh have died under mysterious circumstances.

The Prayagraj police had claimed to have cracked the aged couple's murder in Judapur Dandu village on the night of August 1 and arrested a man with some looted valuables.

Three people were involved in the loot and murder, among whom two are dead, police officials said.

The police team also obtained video footage in which the three accused can be seen at different crossings and routes leading towards Judapur Dandu village on an e-rickshaw and then on foot.

The accused allegedly killed Prem Prakash Mishra, 65 on August 1 and seriously injured his wife Neerja Mishra, 60, who died on August 7 while undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital.

After investigations, one Lavkush Pasi, 32, of Kaushambhi district was arrested.

He confessed to have been involved in the loot and murder with his accomplices Gyan Chandra Pasi and Umesh Pasi.

A country-made firearm, some ammunition, the iron rod used in the murder along with some looted valuables were recovered from him.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Lavkush met Gyan Chandra and Umesh while in jail and formed a gang for committing thefts and looting.

However, before Gyan Chandra Pasi could be arrested, he committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on Monday.

The third accused, Umesh Pasi's body was also found in the Karari area on Wednesday.

The exact circumstances of Umesh's death will only be ascertained after a post-mortem examination and reasons behind Gyan Chandra's extreme step are still to be known.

The gang had earlier struck at a house in Soraon area on June 2 also and it was the recovery of a stolen mobile that gave clues about the assailants.

