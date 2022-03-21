2 persons booked for offensive post on Modi, Yogi

Etawah, March 21 The Etawah police have booked two persons, including a journalist, for making a video containing objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The video went viral on social media on Sunday.

An FIR has been lodged at Chaubiya police station against the two persons under the IT Act and investigation in the case have begun.

During investigation, the police identified the person who had posted the video on social media.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chaubia, Ankush Kumar Raghav said: "One Ankush Yadav, a resident of Bhadamai village in Chaubia police station area, had posted the video on social media. In the video, Yadav was found using abusive language against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister."

A case has been registered against Ankush Yadav and the unidentified journalist who is seen asking questions to Yadav in the video, the SHO added.

We are trying to identify the journalist, he said.

"In the video, Ankush Yadav was repeatedly provoked by the unidentified journalist. A case has been registered against Ankush and the unidentified journalist under sections of the IT Act," the SHO said.

