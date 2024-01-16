2 soldiers injured in road accident in J&K's Poonch
By IANS | Published: January 16, 2024
Jammu, Jan 16 Two soldiers were injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.
Officials said that an army vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge in Kasalyan village of Poonch.
"Two army soldiers were injured in this accident. They have been shifted for medical treatment," an official said.
