2 terrorists killed in encounter at Awantipore in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 25 Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hardumir Tral area of Awantipore in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

