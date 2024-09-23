2 women gang raped in two separate incidents in MP, accused held

Bhopal, Sep 23 Two women, one of them a 17-year-old, were gang raped in two separate incidents reported in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

One incident was reported in Rewa district where a college student was allegedly gang raped by two persons, police added.

The incident occurred under Antraila police station, around 45 km from the district headquarters Rewa.

The police said that both the persons named as accused in an FIR lodged on Monday have been arrested.

According to the police, the victim said she was returning to her house from a nearby market when two persons grabbed and dragged her into an isolated place and gang raped her.

The victim and both the accused were from the same village and were known to each other.

The accused were following the victim after she left from a mobile shop in the market and was returning to her house, police said.

Upon receiving a complaint, the police took the victim to a hospital for medical check-up, which confirmed rape.

Subsequently, the police carried a search and arrested both the accused on Monday, police added.

The second incident occurred in Datia district where two persons gang raped a 17-year-old woman.

The accused also filmed the act and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she informed the police.

In an official statement issued on Monday evening, the police said both the accused have been arrested and have been booked under the relevant charges, including the POCSO Act.

