2 women held in Gurugram with over 24 kg 'ganja'

Gurugram, Feb 14 A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police on Wednesday arrested two women and seized over 24 kg 'ganja' valued at over Rs 4 lakh from their possession, an official said.

The women -- identified as Devyanti Devi and Sandhya, were arrested from Signature Tower on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, a police officer said.

Both have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police said the arrested women were in the city to sell narcotics.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that they had sourced the narcotics from Jharkhand for Rs 2,000 and 3,000 per kg for potential customers in the city.

They wanted to sell it for a high margin to its customers after dividing it into small packets.

"We are checking their criminal records and whether they have been arrested earlier," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police, said.

