20 cyber criminals arrested in Bihar

Patna, Oct 9 Bihar Police arrested 20 cyber criminals in two separate raids in Nawada district on Sunday.

Police seized 19 smartphones, six feature mobile phones and some documents containing data of clients from their possession.

Acting on a specific input, police raided two places in Gauspur and Tati Mir Bigha village and managed to arrest 20 accused, said Mahesh Chaudhary, SDPO Pakribarawa, Nawada.

These criminals used to make random calls and tell people that they had won a car in a lucky draw. Further, in lieu of registration fees they used to demand Rs 1,990.

The accused have duped people from across the country mainly in the rural areas.

The accused have been identified as Praveen Kumar, Sanjay Mistri, Amit Kumar, Dilkhus Kumar, Gopal Kumar, Mansukh Kumar, Dipak Kumar, Aakesh Kumar, Dilkhush Kumar, Navin Kumar, Bablu Kumar, Sarwajeet Kumar, Pujan Kumar, Shivakar Kumar, Sonu Bihari, Ankit Kumar, Saurabh Kumar and Dipak Kumar.

