20 government schools have got CBSE recognition, says Himachal CM

Shimla, Oct 24 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced that the Government Senior Secondary School in Barsar in Hamirpur district would be affiliated with the CBSE from the next session.

So far, 20 government schools have received recognition from the CBSE, he added.

Addressing a gathering at Barsar, the Chief Minister announced the up-gradation of Barsar hospital to 100 beds and said Rs 300 crore is being spent on the Cancer Institute in the Hamirpur Medical College.

He announced to open an indoor stadium and a parking facility in Barsar town. He also announced to start MA and M.Com classes in the local government college and to install solar and high mast lights in gram panchayats and in the main market of the area.

The Chief Minister said Rs 100 crore would be spent on creating seven special departments in the Medical College and Hospital in Hamirpur. All roads in the district are being double-laned, and a provision of Rs 37 crore has been made for the Saloni-Deotsidh road.

Chief Minister Sukhu said Rs 96 crore is being spent on strengthening the roads in the Barsar Assembly. A sum of Rs 65 crore has been approved for the beautification of the famed Baba Balak Nath shrine and its surroundings.

He said the BJP government hardly gave funds for the mini-secretariat building in Barsar. “Our government gave Rs 16.50 crore for completion of the mini-secretariat, which was completed with an outlay of Rs 17.45 crore.”

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, the Chief Minister said that during their regime, the BJP constructed buildings worth Rs 1,000 crore in the name of development that were lying vacant, besides opening 600 schools just before the general elections without making any provisions for teaching faculty.

“The standard of education deteriorated during the BJP’s regime and the state's ranking came down to 21st position,” the Chief Minister said.

