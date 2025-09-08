20 leading advocates express deep concern over Justice Reddy-Lalu Yadav private meet

New Delhi, Sep 8 At least 20 senior advocates, from the High Court and the Supreme Court, on Monday expressed their dismay over a ‘dubious’ meeting between Opposition Vice Presidential candidate B. Sudarshan Reddy and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the fodder scam involving the embezzlement of public funds.

Issuing a joint statement, they said that such an engagement by a person, aspiring to hold one of the nation’s highest constitutional offices, with a convicted person raises serious questions on the propriety and constitutional morality in public life.

“It is dismaying to note that Mr. B. Sudarshan Reddy recently had a private meeting with Mr. Lalu Prasad Yadav. Mr. Yadav stands infamously convicted in the fodder scam case, which involved the embezzlement of about INR 940 crores of public funds from the State of Bihar,” they said in a statement.

They further said that given Reddy’s stature and ambition, which is to occupy one of the highest constitutional offices, an engagement of such dubious nature raises serious questions about his judgment and propriety.

They termed the meeting as a ‘worrying development’, stressing that despite the distinguished judicial background, Reddy chose to independently associate with an individual whose criminal actions have been confirmed by the courts.

The statement further said, “What is equally telling is the silence of certain factions, who are usually up in arms at far lesser allegations. This incident only re-confirms the partisan nature of those who position themselves as self-proclaimed custodians of constitutional morality. It reveals their willingness to overlook serious lapses for self-serving interest and political convenience.”

The Senior Advocates emphasised that Reddy’s association with a convicted individual reflects a grave error in judgment and undermines the dignity of constitutional institutions. They also called upon the public to evaluate this lapse.

“This lapse, by an individual seeking to occupy an influential and prestigious constitutional post, represents a fundamental error in judgment, one that the public is bound to evaluate fully,” the statement said.

Days ago, Justice Reddy saw a battery of former judges coming out in his support as he found himself at the receiving end over his old judgment on 'Salwa Judum' and also accusations that this ruling weakened the fight against Naxalism.

“While the campaign for the office of Vice-President may be ideological, it can be conducted civilly and with dignity. Criticising the so-called ideology of either candidate should be eschewed,” read the letter by former judges.

