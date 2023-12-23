20 sand mafias arrested from Patna district

Patna, Dec 23 Patna police have arrested 20 sand mafias for their alleged involvement in illegal sand mining along the Sone river in the Bihta region on Friday.

Confirming the incident, Ram Shankar Singh, the SHO of Bihta, said that some of the sand mafias set some boats on fire as well.

“We received a tip-off that sand mafias are illegally digging in Amnabad and Pathtolia villages located on the banks of Sone river. Accordingly, we conducted raids and arrested 20 sand mafias. We also seized 40 boats laden with sand,” Singh said.

During the raid, some of the mafias set some boats on fire, he added.

