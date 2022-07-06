20 shortlisted Airmen approach Delhi HC seeking appointment as per previous recruitment scheme

Twenty shortlisted Airmen seeking direction for issuance of enrollment list and appointment letters have approached the Delhi High court. They are seeking appointment as per the notification of 2019 and that they should not be affected by the new Agnipath scheme.

The matter has been adjourned for two weeks as another similar matter is to be heard in Supreme Court next week.

The division bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Saurabh Banerjee adjourned the hearing on the petition for two weeks.

The petition moved through advocate Prashant Bhushan has sought direction from the Ministry of Defence and Central Airmen Selection Board to complete the recruitment process by publishing an enrollment list in terms of the notification of December 11, 2019 and consequently issue appointment letters to the shortlisted candidates.

The petitioners have also sought the issuing of a direction declaring that the notification of 2019 shall not be affected by the Agnipath scheme and subsequent notification of June 24, 2022.

It is stated that the recruitment was to be done in three phases, which consisted of an online test, a physical fitness test, a group discussion, adaptability tests and a medical examination.

The petitioners appeared and qualified in all three phases. Thereafter, a provisional selection list containing the names of the petitioners was published on May 31, 2021. The list contained the names of the candidates, cut-off marks and the position of the candidate in the merit list.

Further, the list also stated that the enrollment list containing the names of selected candidates would be published on July 10, 2021, the petition stated. However, the enrollment list was not published on that date.

It is also stated that thereafter, various successive statements were issued by the selection board on their official website stating that there is a delay in the declaration of results on account of COVID and administrative reasons. Meanwhile, another scheme of recruitment Agnipath has been launched in June 2022.

