20 times unique candidates to be shortlisted for Indian Railways NTPC recruitment

The Ministry of Railways has constituted a committee to examine the concerns of candidates of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and has decided to shortlist 20 times unique candidates, the Ministry informed on Thursday.

In a notification, the Ministry said, "Ministry of Railways in terms of Order No. ERB-I/2022/23/06 dated 26.01.2022 has constituted a Committee to examine the concerns of candidates of CEN 01/2019 (Non-technical Popular Categories) and CEN RRC-01/2019 (Level-1)."

Along with shortlisting of the 20 times unique candidates with Pay Level wise for the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT), the candidates who have already been announced as qualified will also continue to remain qualified.

"Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) wise second stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile-based normalization will be done," the notification read.

It has also been announced that the CEN RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) will be a single-stage exam, and there will be no second stage CBT.

"RRC wise CBT will be held for Level-1. Also, maximum available capacity is recommended to be used, to significantly reduce the number of shifts involved for each RRC and to speed up the examination process," the Ministry said.

The percentile-based normalization will be used wherever the number of shifts involved are more than one. Medical standards as prescribed in Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) will be used for different posts of Level-1.

The Ministry also informed that the CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards.

( With inputs from ANI )

