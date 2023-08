20 trains cancelled for a week in Hyderabad, Secunderabad divisions

Hyderabad, Aug 13 The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 20 trains and 22 MMTS trains in Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions for one week due to infrastructural maintenance works.SCR announced that 20 trains will remain cancelled from August 14 to August 20.

The trains are Kazipet-Dornakal, Dornakal-Kazipet, Dornakal-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Dornakal, Bhadrachalam Road-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Bhadrachalam Road, Kazipet-Sirpur Town, Balharshah-Kazipet, Bhadrachalam Road-Balharshah, Sirpur Town-Bhadrachalam Road, Secunderabad-Warangal, Warangal-Hyderabad, Sirpur Town-Karimnagar, Karimnagar-Sirpur Town, Karimnagar-Nizamabad, Nizamabad-Karimnagar, Kazipet-Balharshah, Balharshah-Kazipet, Kacheguda-Nizamabad and Nizamabad- Kacheguda.

Daund-Nizamabad will remain partially cancelled between Mudkhed and Nizamabad. Nizamabad-Pandharpur will remain partially cancelled between Nizamabad and Mudkhed

As many as 22 MMTS trains have also been cancelled for the period between Hyderabad and Lingampalli, Falaknuma and Lingampalli and Umdanagar and Lingampalli.

Meanwhile, railway authorities also announced that Nanded-Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) Rajya Rani Express will remain cancelled on August 13 and 14.

