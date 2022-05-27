20 year old girl murdered in Telangana's Adilabad district
By ANI | Published: May 27, 2022 08:33 PM 2022-05-27T20:33:24+5:30 2022-05-27T20:40:02+5:30
A 20-year-old girl, P. Rajeshwari on Friday was brutally murdered at her residence in Nagal Konda village of Adilabad district.
A 20-year-old girl, P. Rajeshwari on Friday was brutally murdered at her residence in Nagal Konda village of Adilabad district.
The deceased father has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the girl committed suicide.
Prima facie reveals that she was murdered and it was not a suicide.
"We are suspecting that her father might have killed her for eloping with a boy from another religion two months ago, at that time the family brought her back after counselling and her father was upset. A case has been registered and further investigation is on", said SP Adilabad, Uday Kumar Reddy.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app