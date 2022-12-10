20-year-old youth held over knife attack on minor girl in MP's Jabalpur

A 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly making an attack on a minor girl with a knife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred on December 7 when the minor girl was going for her coaching classes under Ghamapur police station area of the district. The girl is a student of Class 10.

According to reports, the accused, Vishal Kevat, was in one-sided love with the minor girl. When the girl rejected his advances, he hired a minor youth to attack her.

The girl sustained injuries on her waist and her condition is said to be normal.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the incident spot. On the basis of the footage, the police arrested the minor and interrogated him following which he told police that he committed the crime at the behest of Kevat.

Sub Inspector Chandrakant Jha said, "After the incident, six to seven police teams were continuously monitoring the movement of the accused. We received information that the accused has reached Madan Mahal railway station. We immediately informed the Madan Mahal police station about it and arrested the accused."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

