200 Jaipur passengers stranded in Nepal; Rajasthan Police sets up special cell for assistance

Jaipur, Sep 10 Rajasthan Police on Wednesday set up a special cell to provide round-the-clock assistance for people from the state stranded in Nepal and to coordinate relief efforts and assist citizens as the situation in the neighbouring country has deteriorated sharply due to violent protests, with incidents of arson, clashes, and curfew reported in capital Kathmandu.

The unrest has disrupted transport and air services, leaving hundreds of Indians, including nearly 200 passengers from Jaipur, stranded at the Kathmandu airport.

The group of 200 passengers from Jaipur and nearby villages had left on August 28 for a Yatra. After visiting the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, they reached the airport on Sunday, but violent protests and curfew brought transport and flights to a halt.

Family members back in Jaipur are deeply worried and have appealed to the Government of India for help.

“Traffic, taxis, and air services are completely disrupted. The passengers are stuck at the airport,” said Shambhudayal Maharshi and Banshidhar Jangid of Sinwar village, who contacted former councillor Ganpat Lal Yadav to highlight the issue.

In a swift response, the Rajasthan Police has set up a special control cell at the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, PHQ, Jaipur.

Acting on the instructions of DGP Rajiv Sharma, the cell will operate round-the-clock to coordinate relief efforts and assist citizens.

SP Govardhanlal Sokaria has been appointed as the incharge, with three officers deployed on continuous duty.

The police have also released 24x7 helpline numbers (0141-2740832, 0141-2741807) and a dedicated WhatsApp number (97849-42702) for families and citizens to seek assistance.

Officials urged people to share these contacts widely to ensure timely support.

With the situation worsening in Nepal, our eyes are all on coordinated efforts between the Government of India and state authorities to ensure the safe return of our people, said locals.

Expressing concern, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the violence in Nepal as “heart-wrenching” and assured that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

“Our government is concerned about the safety of Rajasthani citizens trapped in Nepal. I have contacted the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and enquired about the current situation. All Rajasthanis living in Nepal are requested to remain in contact with the Embassy and strictly follow the advisory issued by the Government of India,” he posted on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor