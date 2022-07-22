2,000 trains affected during Agnipath protests: Union railway minister

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha on Friday said that the Indian Railways suffered a loss of ₹259.44 crore due to the Centre Agnipath scheme's protest. In several parts of the country, people have seen massive protests against the Agnipath Scheme.

Over the country, UP, Jharkhand, and Bihar have faced the worst situation over the railways. The railway minister also said over 2,000 trains were affected due to the Agnipath protests. "However, during the period 14.06.2022 to 30.06.2022, a total refund of approximately ₹102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains and a loss of ₹259.44 crore due to damage/destruction of railway assets in agitations against Agnipath scheme was incurred," he said.

He also added that now the trains have been restored.