2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: 38 convicts sentenced to death, 11 get life imprisonment

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 A special court designated for the speedy trial of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case on Friday sentenced 38 of the 49 convicts to death under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, while 11 others were given life imprisonment.

Of the 77 persons arrested in connection to the case, 28 were acquitted and 49 were pronounced guilty.

Considering the case as the rarest of the rare, the special court gave the historic judgement and sentenced 38 convicts to be hanged till death.

For the families of the victims, the court awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each, Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for the minor injured.

The court has also fined the convicts with a total of Rs 2.85 lakhs.

The verdict was pronounced under section 302 (A) of IPC and Section 16 (1)(B) of the UAPA.

As many as 20 bombs went off in different parts of the city on July 26, 2008, killing 56 persons besides leaving 246 others injured.

On February 8, the court convicted 49 persons in connection with the case. They were found guilty of committing offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor