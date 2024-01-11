2018 attempt to murder case: SC issues notice to WB govt on Union Minister Pramanik’s plea

New Delhi, Jan 11 The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response of the West Bengal government on a plea filed by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Nisith Pramanik seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a 2018 attempt to murder case.

A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal issued the notice in the matter and posted the plea for hearing on January 12 after senior advocate P.S. Patwalia, appearing for Pramanik, submitted that there exists an apprehension of arrest as a warrant has been issued on March 5, 2023 in the case.

The special leave petition filed by Pramanik stated that he has been casually named as an accused without a single allegation against him.

The plea, filed through advocate Siddhesh Shirish Kotwal, stated that even during the course of the investigation, no evidence has been found to connect the petitioner with the alleged crime and despite this, he has been wrongly charge-sheeted in connection with case registered under Sections 341,326,307,120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 25(1A), 27, 35 of the Arms Act, 1959.

It added that the anticipatory bail application filed before the circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court was simply adjourned three times and no interim order was passed in Pramanik’s favour.

