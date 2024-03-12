Hapur Lynching Case: Court Orders Life Imprisonment and Fine for Ten Convicts

In June 2018, a mob in Hapur lynched 45-year-old meat trader Qasim Qureshi and severely injured another individual, Samaydeen, following rumors of cow slaughter. The incident sparked outrage and raised concerns about communal tensions and vigilantism in society.

In a recent ruling by the Sessions Court in Uttar Pradesh, ten individuals have been convicted for the murder of 45-year-old Qasim and the assault of 62-year-old Samaydeen. The court's decision has sentenced all the convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 58,000/- on each of them.