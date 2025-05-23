2019 assault case: BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav sentenced to three months jail

Patna, May 23 A local court in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday sentenced BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav to three months' jail in connection with the 2019 assault case.

District and Additional Sessions Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar dismissed Yadav's plea for relief and ordered immediate imprisonment.

The case pertains to Yadav and his associates allegedly beating Umesh Mishra, a resident of Samaila, on January 30, 2019.

After Mishra's complaint, police filed a charge sheet, and the court took cognisance on April 17, 2020.

Yadav was convicted earlier by the MP-MLA court, which sentenced him to three months' jail and a fine of Rs 500.

The MLA subsequently sought a pardon and appeared before the court on Thursday, hoping to secure relief.

However, Special Judge Karunanidhi Prasad Arya ordered his 24-hour judicial custody ahead of the final judgment.

The court said, "Yadav's presence was mandatory for the hearing on May 23, when the sentence was to be finalised."

Speaking to the media outside the court on Thursday, Yadav said Additional District Judge (ADJ-3) Karunanidhi Prasad Arya did not hear his plea for pardon and instead ordered his custody.

"This is a politically influenced case. I came with my petition, but instead of hearing it, I was sent to jail. Preparations are underway to move to the High Court," Yadav had said.

After reviewing the case, the court on Friday upheld the sentence, sending the BJP MLA to Mandal Jail in Darbhanga to serve his term.

Speaking to the media persons after the verdict, Yadav called the case "politically motivated" and said he will approach the higher court.

"The court has upheld the earlier decision of a three-month jail term and Rs 500 fine. Hence, I am going to jail, but I will appeal in the Patna High Court to challenge this decision. We have faith in the judiciary and will get justice in the end," Yadav said.

