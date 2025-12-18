202 Indians recruited into Russian Army; 26 dead, 50 awaiting discharge: Centre in RS

New Delhi, Dec 18 As many as 202 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian armed forces since 2022, with 26 reported fatalities and seven missing, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The disclosure came in response to a question from Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale and Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on the repatriation of Indians allegedly forced or illegally recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said concerted diplomatic efforts by India have led to the early discharge of 119 Indian nationals, while 50 individuals are still awaiting release from the Russian Army.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) remains in continuous engagement with Russian authorities to ensure their safety, well-being and early return, he added.

The government also confirmed that 26 Indians have lost their lives in the conflict, while seven are reported missing as per information shared by the Russian side.

Of the deceased, the mortal remains of 10 Indian nationals have been repatriated to India, while two were cremated locally in Russia with assistance from the Indian Mission.

“The Ministry has provided assistance in repatriation of mortal remains of 10 deceased Indian nationals to India, and local cremation of two deceased Indian nationals,” the MoS said.

“DNA samples of family members of 18 Indians, who were reported dead or missing, have been shared with the Russian authorities in an effort to help establish the identity of some of the deceased Indian nationals,” he added.

The Indian Embassy in Russia has played a key role in assisting discharged nationals with travel documents, air tickets and logistical support for their return.

It has also coordinated closely with families in India during the evacuation and repatriation of mortal remains, ensuring consent-based decisions on cremation or transportation.

The government said the issue has been taken up at multiple diplomatic levels, including during interactions between leaders, ministers and senior officials of both countries, and assured Parliament that efforts will continue until all remaining Indians are discharged and brought home safely.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor