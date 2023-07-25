2020 riots: Delhi court grants bail to man stating material change in circumstances

New Delhi, July 25 A Delhi court has granted bail to a person accused in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots stating that there has been a material change in circumstances since the rejection of the accused previous bail application.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala presided over the bail application of the accused, Phool Babu.

Babu was granted bail on the condition that he provides a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 10,000 each with one surety of the same amount.

The court said that the accused should not leave the country, to provide his contact number, to notify the court of any change in address or personal details, and refrain from attempting to influence any witnesses.

The court observed that the previous bail application had been denied on June 16, citing reasons such as the early stage of the investigation and the possibility of the accused release hampering the probe.

It is to be noted that the charge sheet has now been filed, and two co-accused have already been granted bail, creating a basis for parity.

Hence, the court now considers the filing of the charge sheet as a "material" change in circumstances.

The judge said that it cannot be assumed that the applicant will influence the remaining reports to be received by the Investigating Officer, who informed the court that he was still awaiting the forensic report, Call Detail Record (CDR), and injury report.

The case against Babu was registered by the Shastri Park police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor