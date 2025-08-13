2021 Bengal post-poll violence: CBI arrests absconding accused in rape case

Kolkata, Aug 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed on Wednesday that it has arrested an absconding accused in a rape case related to post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections.

According to a press statement issued by CBI, the Central agency registered the case on August 30, 2021.

"It was further alleged that on May 4, 2021, the accused entered the house of the victim and committed rape on her,” the CBI statement read.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against the accused on May 5, 2022, before the Court of Ld. Special Judge SC/ ST(POA) Act, Tamluk, Purba Medinipur.

The accused was granted bail on September 25, 2024, by the Calcutta High Court

The probe agency then filed a special leave petition (SLP) at the Supreme Court challenging the aforesaid order of the Calcutta High Court.

Despite service of notice, neither the accused nor his advocate appeared before the Supreme Court. "Thereafter, on 02.08.2025, a non-bailable warrant of arrest was issued against the accused and CBI was directed to produce him before the Supreme Court of India on 13.08.2025,” the CBI statement read.

After concerted efforts and on the basis of technical inputs, the accused, who had been hiding near a mosque at Ilaychipur in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, has been arrested and will be produced before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as per the CBI statement.

The arrested accused was identified as Usman Ali @ Ara @ Mir Usman Ali.

Recently, the CBI has become active on the pending case of violence in West Bengal, which occurred after the 2021 Assembly elections.

In July, a Trinamool Congress legislator and two councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) were named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet in the 2021 post-poll violence case.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, has claimed that it is a ploy by the BJP to put pressure on the ruling party leaders before the crucial Assembly elections in the state next year.

