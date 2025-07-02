2023 Parliament Security Breach Case: Accused Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat Granted Bail by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, July 2, granted bail to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, accused in the Parliament security breach case that took place on December 13, 2023. The case was heard by the division bench of the respective high court, comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar.

The court granted bail with a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of like amount. The court barred them from conducting media press conferences or giving news bites. According to the Live Law report, the bench also restrained them from posting anything on social media relating to the incident in question.

#BREAKING: In the Parliament security breach case that occurred on December 13, 2023, accused Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat have been granted bail by the Delhi High Court pic.twitter.com/7KPIBNh9SJ — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2025

The court has asked the accused to report to their respective police station on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 am and not to leave the city without permission from the respective court.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and sloganeered before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)" outside Parliament premises.