2023 was most successful year for anti-drugs operations in state: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 3 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that 2023 was the most successful year for anti-drugs operations in the state.

"In 2023, Assam Police seized drugs valued at Rs 718 crore and arrested over 4,700 drug traffickers, making it the most successful year for anti-drugs operations in the state," CM Sarma posted on 'X'.

"Narendra Modi-led government has been deploying a whole-of-government approach to build a #DrugsFreeBharat," he added.

Meanwhile, two persons on Sunday were arrested in Guwahati for having links with a narcotics syndicate. Drugs were also seized from their possession by the police.

The Assam Chief Minister in another post on 'X' said: "Based on actionable intelligence, @STFAssam apprehended two individuals, Abidur Rahman & Munnes Khan, after a hot pursuit in Guwahati.

"Search and seizure were conducted on their premises and 34 soap boxes of heroin weighing 500 gm were recovered," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor