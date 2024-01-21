2024 Lok Sabha polls: Rajbhar's party to contest 2 seats in Bihar

Patna, Jan 21 Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief (SBSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar, has decided to contest two seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Bihar.

While addressing a public rally at Dehri-Dalmianagar in Bihar's Rohtas district, he also said on Saturday that his party will contest 10 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election as well.

Rajbhar launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and said that they have used the Dalits, Backward Castes only for votebank politics instead of working for their upliftment in the state.

"The development of Dalits, backward and deprived sections of the society does not happen in Bihar. Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav have used them only for votebank politics. They have not done anything to alleviate their suffering. Hence, I have decided to contest two Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls in Bihar. I have also decided to contest 10 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election as well," Rajbhar, the former Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, said.

Rajbhar is known as a prominent Backward Caste leader in Uttar Pradesh.

If Rajbhar's SBSP contests the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Bihar, it would cause a major dent in the votebank of Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, etc.

