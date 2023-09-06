2024 LS polls: TMC launches IT, social media cell

Kolkata, Sep 9 Understanding the importance of social media, Trinamool Congress on Wednesday has launched the party’s information technology and social media cell with a young face heading it.

Party source said that the members of the 37member information technology and social media cell have been individually chosen by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and will operate under her direct supervision and guidance.

State Spokesman Debangshu Bhattacharya will be heading the new cell as its convener.

“The main task of the cell will be to answer the false propaganda launched by the opposition parties in the state against both the state government and the ruling party, as well as to highlight the achievements made by the party in the overall development of the state in the social media,” said a senior leader of the party.

The task of the cell, he added, will also be to spearhead the social media campaign for the big battle of 2024 Lok Sabha polls both on behalf of Trinamool Congress individually as well on behalf of the grand opposition INDIA alliance, where the state’s ruling party is an important constituent.

Thanking the party leadership for the opportunity given to him, Bhattacharya said that he is especially grateful to the Chief Minister and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for the assignment.

“I know that the task is not easy. BJP will accelerate the pace of its social media propaganda in wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. So we will have to be extremely careful and counter each such false propaganda. I hope that I will be able to do justice to the faith that the party has on me,” he said.

