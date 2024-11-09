2025 Assembly polls will be Tejashwi Yadav’s last electoral contest: BJP

Patna, Nov 9 BJP MP Vivek Thakur from Nawada constituency said on Saturday that the 2025 Assembly polls will be Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav’s last electoral contest.

“Tejashwi Yadav’s claim of winning all four bypolls seats is far-fetched. The 2025 Assembly elections would be Tejashwi Yadav’s last electoral contest. The people of Bihar would not support any member of the Lalu family as Chief Minister. The state has already witnessed and rejected their leadership,” Thakur said.

Thakur also accused Tejashwi Yadav of creating a political ruckus for five days and leaving the country afterwards similar to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Tejashwi Yadav has been stirring political ruckus in recent days, only to plan to go abroad,” he said.

Thakur also expressed doubts about whether RJD would even secure a seat in the ongoing bypolls in the state.

In response to Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks on BJP President J.P. Nadda’s recent visit to Bihar, Vivek Thakur dismissed Yadav’s insinuations and questioned how Tejashwi could presume the purpose or content of the discussions between BJP President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On Jharkhand Assembly elections, Thakur claimed a strong wave of support for the BJP. As a party official overseeing the region in Jharkhand, he expressed confidence that the NDA will secure a significant victory in the upcoming elections.

“The opposition’s increased activity in the region is because they have a sense of panic. The people of Jharkhand would choose the BJP as the best option for stable, long-term development,” Thakur said.

Emphasizing themes of stability, development, and a rejection of past RJD-led administrations, the BJP is attempting to strengthen its position across both states by framing itself as the preferred choice for continued progress.

