2026 TN Assembly polls: Vijay’s TVK to hold four-day meet of party functionaries

Chennai, Jan 27 Tamil superstar-turned-political leader Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to conduct a four-day consultation meeting with its party functionaries.

The meeting will take place at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, starting Monday (January 27).

The sessions will be presided over by TVK’s state general secretary and former Puducherry MLA, Bussy Anand.

This gathering follows TVK’s announcement on Friday of the appointment of district secretaries and other office bearers for 19 districts across Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Salem, and Erode.

Party insiders have indicated that these developments are part of preparations for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

In a statement released on Sunday, Vijay revealed that TVK has divided Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies into 120 party districts.

The reorganisation aims to streamline the party’s structure, ensure administrative convenience, and expedite decision-making.

At the inaugural rally of TVK on October 27 in Villupuram, Vijay unveiled the party’s ideology, which blends Dravidian principles with Tamil nationalism.

The rally, held in Vikkaravandi, drew over 300,000 attendees, marking a significant milestone in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

During the rally, Vijay criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for being a family-centric party that misuses the Dravidian identity for personal benefit.

He also condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its divisive politics.

Vijay urged his cadres to remain honest and to address criticisms from rivals, such as Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman, with respect and factual arguments.

He emphasised TVK’s core principles of equality, social justice, and secularism.

Reports have also fuelled speculation about a potential alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), with rumours suggesting that Vijay discussed securing the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and 60 Assembly seats for the 2026 elections.

In a recent executive council meeting held at the party headquarters, TVK passed 29 unanimous resolutions.

These included opposing the BJP’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, criticising the DMK for delaying a statewide caste-based census, advocating for the abolition of NEET, and calling for a return to state-controlled admissions.

The party also demanded a reinstatement of the monthly electricity billing system.

Vijay urged TVK members to respond to criticism constructively and respectfully, including on social media platforms.

