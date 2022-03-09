2,078 UP students stranded in Ukraine evacuated, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that 2,078 of the total 2,290 students have safely been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.

Adityanath, while interacting with the students who have been returned from Ukraine, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for undertaking the evacuation exercise in the middle Russian military operations in Ukraine.

"From UP, there were a total of 2,290 students studying in Ukraine, out of which 2,078 have safely returned to their respective homes. The rest of the students are also being brought back safely," the chief minister said.

He also said that 74 stranded students hailed from the Gorakhpur district, and 70 of them have returned from Ukraine.

"As many as 74 students were from Gorakhpur, but 70 have been safely returned back. Arrangments and preparations are being done for the evacuation of the other four students too. They will return soon," Adityanath stated.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, he said, "I would like to thank PM Modi for immediately beginning the evacuation process after getting information about the situation in Ukraine. Indian students are getting all the possible facilities. This is the result of good relations between India and other countries on account of our Prime Minister."

The Prime Minister had sent four Union Ministers as special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries from where Indian students and citizens were evacuated.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk -as independent entities. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

( With inputs from ANI )

