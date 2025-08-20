21 dead in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, over 14 lakh acres of farmland damaged

Mumbai, Aug 20 At least 21 people and 10 others have been injured so far across Maharashtra due to the incessant rainfall over the last three days. Around 1,500 people have been relocated to safer areas, and 14 lakh acres of farmland have been damaged by the heavy rain and flash floods.

According to the state emergency operation centre, these deaths have been attributed to accidents caused by being swept away in floodwaters, landslides or the collapse of houses.

About 1,500 people have been displaced due to the floods; of these, 610 are in Thane district and 500 are in Palghar.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been sent to rescue those trapped in floodwaters in Mori village in Palghar, and approximately 120 people have been shifted to a safe place with the help of local and fire brigade personnel. Similarly, 44 citizens have been safely evacuated from Sawantpada, and rescue operations are underway.

Almost all rivers and streams in the Konkan region are flowing above danger levels -- Jagbudi River in Ratnagiri district, Amba River in Raigad district and others like Vashishthi, Shastri, Kajli, Kodawali and Bavandi, Savitri and Kundalika Rivers have also crossed the danger mark.

The water level in the Ulhas River in Thane district has crossed the warning level at Jambhulpada and Badlapur.

The respective district administrations have been advised to remain alert. So far, 293 citizens have been shifted to safer places in Mukhed in Nanded district, which witnessed a cloud burst.

All agencies have been ordered to be on alert to control the situation created by the heavy rain. The District Collectors have been instructed to provide immediate assistance for the loss of lives, livestock and houses.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that an immediate assessment of agricultural damage should also be done, and action should be taken to provide compensation as per the government norms.

Earlier, the state cabinet on Tuesday discussed the situation in the state. CM Fadnavis said that prima facie information has been received that crops on about 14 lakh acres in the state have been affected. The intensity of the rain has not subsided yet. Therefore, orders have been given to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), as well as various disaster management agencies, to be on alert and coordinate.

The state is receiving heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. In accordance with the information received from the weather stations, alert messages are being given to the citizens of the state about the rain every three hours.

The chief minister further said that a cloudburst-like situation has arisen in Nanded district. The discharge from various projects is being monitored. For this, coordination is being maintained regarding the discharge of water from projects in neighbouring states.

On Tuesday, some places in the state received over 300 millimetres of rain, which is more than the heavy rain standards. Many low-lying areas were waterlogged.

In Mumbai, the Mithi River crossed the danger level. Due to this, about 400 people had to be shifted to safer places. But now, the situation is under control.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the areas affected after the Mithi River crossed the danger level.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau has issued a red alert for five districts in the state -- Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad -- for the next 24 hours.

An orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli districts and the Kolhapur Ghat area.

All district administrations have been instructed to be more alert in case of an emergency, after the heavy rainfall forecast given by the India Meteorological Department, said the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor