21 deer, one chinkara killed by stray dogs in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 30 Stray dogs mauled to death 21 spotted deer and one chinkara at a private guest house in the Chhatnag area of Prayagraj.

The incident took place earlier this week, but the authorities kept it under wraps for two days, conducted the autopsy of the deer killed and confirmed only when the media came to know about it.

A case has been filed against the private firm looking after the deer under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The deer were being reared on the 70-acre guest house on the banks of the Ganga.

Reports said the private firm, Universal Cable Company Limited, got the permission to rear deer at the private property in 1988. The entire responsibility of looking after the deer was given to the firm.

Three persons, including the security officer and deer keeper, have been detained by the officials of the forest department for interrogation and a detailed inquest has been ordered.

Investigations also revealed two small drain opening points on the campus offered a suitable entry to the stray dogs. It was also assumed that the dogs might have jumped the boundary wall.

Prayagraj district forest officer Mahaveer Kaujalgi said, "Three persons, including Awadhesh Kumar (security Officer), Lal Chandra Yadav (deer keeper) and Jung Bahadur (security guard), have been detained by forest department for interrogation."

He added, "The forest department has registered a case against four persons, including the guest house's manager, security officer, deer keeper and security guard of a private firm, under section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act."

Kaujalgi said that a notice has also been served to the authorities of the Universal Cable Company Ltd which was assigned the entire responsibility of looking after the deer.

"We are checking the security system on and around the campus and the availability of the CCTV network in the area. The forest department is also coordinating with the district police authorities in the inquest," the DFO said.

