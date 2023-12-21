21 new Covid cases reported in Bengaluru, positivity rate comes down

Bengaluru, Dec 21 Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that 21 new positive cases of Covid have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours but there were no deaths.

Authorities have heaved a sigh of relief with the results as the number of tests were increased to 2,263 from 808 on the previous day.

The department said that the number of total active patients has risento 105 from 92. "Among these, 85 are isolated at home while 20 persons have been hospitalised. Nine are being treated in the ICU. The positivity rate has come down to 1.6 per cent from 2.47 per cent on Wednesday. The case fatality rate stands at zero per cent," an official said.

A total of 2,263 Covid tests done were conducted in the last 24 hours for symptomatic persons among which 1,791 were RT-PCR and 472 are RAT.

