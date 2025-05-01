21-Year-Old Karnataka Youth Dies After Drinking 5 Bottles Of Neat Liquor For Rs 10,000

A 21-year-old man from Karnataka tragically lost his life after attempting to drink five bottles of liquor straight, without any dilution, to win a Rs 10,000 bet. The incident occurred in Mulbagal, Kolar district, and has shocked the local community.The victim, identified as Karthik, had wagered with his friends, including Venkata Reddy and Subramani, that he could consume five full bottles of liquor neat. Reddy promised Karthik Rs 10,000 if he succeeded. Karthik reportedly downed the liquor in quick succession but soon became critically ill. He was rushed to a hospital in Mulbagal, where he succumbed during treatment.

Karthik had been married for just a year. Tragically, his wife had given birth to their child only eight days prior to the incident. A case has been registered at the Nangali police station against six individuals involved in the incident. Venkata Reddy and Subramani have been arrested, while the police are actively searching for the remaining accused. This case highlights the severe dangers of alcohol misuse and peer pressure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol is responsible for approximately 2.6 million deaths globally each year—accounting for 4.7% of all fatalities. These deaths are often linked to liver cirrhosis, cancer, and accidents involving alcohol-impaired individuals. India also grapples with the issue of illicit liquor. In a harrowing case in June 2024, at least 65 people died in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district due to methanol poisoning from illegally brewed alcohol, with over 200 others hospitalized.

