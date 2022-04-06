22 IPS officers face criminal cases: MHA tells Rajya Sabha

A total of 22 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been charged under various sections during the last five years for their involvement in criminal activities, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

Responding to a question asked by a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha on the number of IPS officers, against whom cases have been registered under various sections during the last five years, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed that criminal cases have been registered against 22 IPS officers under various sections from 2017 to March 30, 2022.

On being asked about the number of IPS officers declared fugitive in Uttar Pradesh, he informed that as per information provided by the State Government, one IPS officer has been declared fugitive.

A question was also asked on whether it is a fact that cases of involvement in criminality amongst police force are increasing in the country and whether any study has been undertaken to ascertain the reasons for such growing tendency.

Rai informed that Police is a State subject under List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. It is primarily the responsibility of the State Governments and UTs to register cases of involvement in criminality in the Police force.

However, as per the data available with the National Crime Record Bureau (upto year 2020), the number of charge sheeted cases has declined during the period from 2018 to 2020, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor