22 militants arrested, six arms recovered in separate operations in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 12 In a series of joint operations, the Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have arrested 22 hardcore militants of different outfits and recovered six different types of arms, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a large cache of ammunition and other war-like stores from six districts, officials said on Tuesday.

A defence spokesperson said that in a series of coordinated information-based operations Army and Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police, apprehended 22 active cadres from various hill and valley-based insurgent groups.

The operations were conducted across six districts -- Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Chandel, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East.

Six sophisticated weapons, some IEDs, grenades, assorted ammunition, and other war-like stores were also recovered during the week-long intensive operations.

According to the defence PRO, the arrested militants belonged to different factions of three outlawed outfits -- Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

The series of successful operations underscores the firm resolve of the security forces and all security agencies to maintain peace, stability, and public safety in Manipur, the spokesman said.

A police official said that the security forces arrested a hardcore KCP (People's War Group) Mayengbam Amitab Singh alias Khaba (32) from Thoubal district on Monday.

Preliminary investigation has established his active involvement in a case of firing at police personnel earlier and in another case of issuing threats to the employees of NIT Imphal.

Pistols and other arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

The police have also cautioned people against spreading rumours and fake videos. They have appealed to people not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant about fake videos.

The veracity of any videos, audio clips, etc., can be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said.

The police said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media.

"It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," the statement said.

